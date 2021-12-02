Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.55% of World Acceptance worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 65.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the second quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 2.8% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,736,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $423,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,850 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $202.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.99 and a 200 day moving average of $185.87. World Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $97.13 and a 12 month high of $261.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 15.22, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $137.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.08 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

