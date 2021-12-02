Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 2,035.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568,195 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Full House Resorts were worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 150.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

FLL stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $299.83 million, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 8.32. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $12.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.61.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $47.24 million for the quarter. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

