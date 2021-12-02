Invesco Ltd. Acquires 322,627 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,456,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,627 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.61% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 851.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,193,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,347,000 after buying an additional 2,857,676 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 68.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,601,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,235,000 after buying an additional 1,873,481 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 78.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,889,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,896,000 after buying an additional 830,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,057,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,580,000 after buying an additional 557,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $2,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

DHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

Shares of DHC opened at $2.61 on Thursday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $623.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. Research analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -4.60%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

