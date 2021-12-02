Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,322,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $692,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the period. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPT opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $4.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

