Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stock Holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 50,200.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIFS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 23.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,510 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,958 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the second quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 17.6% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter.

HIFS stock opened at $386.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $363.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.53. The stock has a market cap of $823.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.95. Hingham Institution for Savings has a fifty-two week low of $210.76 and a fifty-two week high of $404.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The savings and loans company reported $6.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.12 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 53.81%.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is presently 6.87%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

