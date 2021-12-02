Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,113 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 609,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 341,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after buying an additional 39,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE opened at $5.98 on Thursday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $294.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

