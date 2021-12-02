California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 29,581 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, Director David E. Rapley sold 3,872 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $207,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRA opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $283.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.49.

BATRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

