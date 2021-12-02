APA (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Gap Down to $26.83

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.83, but opened at $25.70. APA shares last traded at $26.36, with a volume of 112,188 shares trading hands.

APA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 4.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.14.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,725 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of APA by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 228,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of APA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of APA by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 53,064 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of APA by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About APA (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

