TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered TCG BDC from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CGBD opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $730.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. TCG BDC has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 100.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TCG BDC will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

