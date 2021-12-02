KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Down to $46.17

Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.17, but opened at $44.46. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $44.64, with a volume of 2,142 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KB. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

