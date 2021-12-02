GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 52,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 563,197 shares.The stock last traded at $96.84 and had previously closed at $100.76.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GXO. Truist Securities raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.94.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

