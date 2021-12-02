Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Up 9.5%

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) shot up 9.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.95 and last traded at $25.95. 1,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 61,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BWMX. Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Betterware de Mexico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $857.74 million and a P/E ratio of 10.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.66.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $13.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $12.97. Betterware de Mexico had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 103.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.4153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.45%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWMX. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,325,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

