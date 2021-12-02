BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Trading 4.2% Higher

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s share price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.86 and last traded at $39.63. 8,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 682,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.04.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average is $52.93.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 939.99%. The company’s revenue was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,249,000 after acquiring an additional 21,608 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,703,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

