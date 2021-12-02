Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Down 7.3%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)’s share price was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $11.95. Approximately 152,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,631,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOEV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Canoo in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. On average, research analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Canoo news, CEO Tony Aquila bought 35,273,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $230,334,440.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Dattilo acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at $1,225,000. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Canoo by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Canoo by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Canoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Canoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

