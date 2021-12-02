Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells $603,404.76 in Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,332 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $603,404.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.73 million, a P/E ratio of 98.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $90.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.24.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 57.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 67.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 84.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SLP shares. Craig Hallum raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

