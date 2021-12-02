The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in November

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BDVSY stock opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The Bidvest Group has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.8047 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

The Bidvest Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company with its subsidiaries operating in the services, trading and distribution industries. It operates through the following segment: Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, Freight, Branded Products, Bidvest Services, Properties, and Corporate and Investments.

