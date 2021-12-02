Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Takes $148,000 Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 168,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.34. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.64.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.75%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

