Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Position in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 101,366.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sculptor Capital Management were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 67,863 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 2,856.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 38,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

SCU stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 122.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

SCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $55.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

