Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 3,559 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) by 88,975.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in BioAtla were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCAB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BioAtla by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,175,000 after acquiring an additional 669,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BioAtla by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,091,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,270,000 after acquiring an additional 124,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioAtla by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,410,000 after acquiring an additional 43,841 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioAtla during the 2nd quarter worth $29,052,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in BioAtla by 280.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,440,000 after acquiring an additional 477,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCAB opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average is $36.34. BioAtla, Inc. has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioAtla has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

In related news, President Scott Andrew Smith sold 2,994 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $90,358.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 17,022 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $423,337.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,083 shares of company stock worth $1,225,580. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

