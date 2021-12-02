Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 4,240 Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 106,000.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 23.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after buying an additional 33,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 800 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $29,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Arrow Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $38.26.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.69 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 34.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.