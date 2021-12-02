Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 5,567 Shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 92,783.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,573 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Reliant Bancorp were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $220,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 10.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 150.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $33.02 on Thursday. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $547.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 29.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

