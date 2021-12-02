Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases Shares of 4,016 Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth about $7,766,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth about $297,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth about $28,700,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth about $2,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on COUR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Coursera stock opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.31. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $109.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.66 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shravan Goli sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $45,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Tuttle Cappel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $35,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 304,153 shares of company stock worth $10,948,878.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

