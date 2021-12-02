Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases Shares of 19,645 Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,645 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTU. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 623.7% in the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,096,708 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 945,166 shares during the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,700 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,157,976.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,188,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $20,376,049.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,696,544 shares of company stock worth $27,306,910. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

