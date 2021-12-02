Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,500 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the October 31st total of 204,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,455.0 days.

Shares of AXFOF opened at $25.04 on Thursday. Axfood AB has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $25.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.60.

About Axfood AB (publ)

Axfood AB engages in retail and wholesale of food through store chains. It operates through the following operating segments: Willys, Hemköp, Snabbgross, and Dagab. The Willys segment is Sweden’s discount grocery chain with a wide and deep assortment in Group-owned stores and online. The Hemköp segment offers through its Group-owned stores, franchise stores and online business an attractively priced and wide assortment with a rich offering of fresh products.

