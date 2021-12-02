Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Forum Merger IV as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMIV. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,735,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,878,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,662,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,753,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FMIV opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $9.92.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

