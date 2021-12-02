Millennium Management LLC Sells 324,160 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 86.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 324,160 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 14,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3,090.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 352,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,875,000 after acquiring an additional 341,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire acquired 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $243,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SRC stock opened at $43.68 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRC shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.26.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

