Millennium Management LLC Lowers Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,472 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 241,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,118,000 after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $162.40 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.35.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.24.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

