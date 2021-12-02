California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.67.

NYSE CWT opened at $63.70 on Wednesday. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $48.88 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.57.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $256.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in California Water Service Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

