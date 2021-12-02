Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $105,000 in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,390 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the second quarter worth $95,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the second quarter worth $260,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,027,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 357,812 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the second quarter worth $199,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the second quarter worth $1,096,000. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 3.11. Gevo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Gevo had a negative net margin of 5,113.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gevo news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $411,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gevo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective for the company.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

