Prudential Financial Inc. Has $127,000 Holdings in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of United Insurance worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in United Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in United Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in United Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on UIHC shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of United Insurance in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, Director Alec Poitevint II purchased 36,874 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $116,890.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brooke Shirazi purchased 69,554 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $220,486.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 207,852 shares of company stock worth $700,035. Insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.03. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $183.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.73.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.95) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. United Insurance’s payout ratio is -11.54%.

United Insurance Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

