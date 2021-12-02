Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,034 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 177,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 100,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

AMAL stock opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $524.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $258,019.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,538 shares of company stock valued at $382,604. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAL shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.90.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.