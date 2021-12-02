Credit Suisse AG Sells 6,335 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,335 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 135,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 195.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 72,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 47,668 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 503.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 665,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, Director Zachary Levenick acquired 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $147,588.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 72,866 shares of company stock valued at $739,286 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BNED opened at $6.78 on Thursday. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $12.01. The stock has a market cap of $349.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.80%.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.