Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 65,271 Shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,461 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 65,271 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Exterran worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the second quarter worth about $323,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the second quarter worth about $416,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the second quarter worth about $2,753,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Exterran by 50.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 52,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Exterran by 612.3% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 100,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 86,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXTN opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. Exterran Co. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exterran Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

