Prudential Financial Inc. Buys New Holdings in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XXII. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, CEO James A. Mish acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:XXII opened at $2.44 on Thursday. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.07 million, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.80.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 82.69%. Analysts forecast that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

