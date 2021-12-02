Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 178,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,268 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 1,006.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 13,301 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $919.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 2.26. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $5.79.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

