Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $319.17 Million

Analysts expect that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will post $319.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $320.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $318.50 million. Masimo reported sales of $295.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Masimo.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.08, for a total transaction of $994,684.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 27,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.36, for a total value of $8,317,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,389 shares of company stock valued at $39,598,928 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Masimo by 535.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 51.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 28.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MASI opened at $275.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.36. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.59 and a beta of 0.74. Masimo has a one year low of $205.10 and a one year high of $305.21.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masimo (MASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.