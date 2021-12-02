Orchard Funding Group’s (ORCH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 66 ($0.86) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.65% from the stock’s previous close.

ORCH opened at GBX 55.16 ($0.72) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 54.98. The firm has a market cap of £11.78 million and a P/E ratio of 14.14. Orchard Funding Group has a 1 year low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 66.86 ($0.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.96, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.05.

About Orchard Funding Group

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, and finance services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

