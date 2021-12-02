Orchard Funding Group’s (ORCH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 66 ($0.86) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.65% from the stock’s previous close.
ORCH opened at GBX 55.16 ($0.72) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 54.98. The firm has a market cap of £11.78 million and a P/E ratio of 14.14. Orchard Funding Group has a 1 year low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 66.86 ($0.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.96, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.05.
About Orchard Funding Group
