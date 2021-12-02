Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $447,000 Stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 79.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,837 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

TRST stock opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $622.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.87. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $44.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

