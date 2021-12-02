Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 2,892.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 7.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTW shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of MTW opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.61 million, a PE ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 2.33. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.86.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $404.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.64 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

