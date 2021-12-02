Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 76,155 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,155 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Asana were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,443,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $802,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

ASAN stock opened at $89.96 on Thursday. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of -49.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.84 per share, for a total transaction of $24,960,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,967,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,124,285.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 13,915 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,391,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,263,915 shares of company stock valued at $124,636,500 and sold 94,960 shares valued at $11,715,216. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

