Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Stock Position Raised by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 55,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $50.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.55. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.09 and a 52 week high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $370.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.64 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.86%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,472 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $290,453.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dale Burks sold 2,141 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $113,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,748 shares of company stock worth $1,565,487 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

