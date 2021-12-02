Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,343 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,134,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,340,000 after acquiring an additional 94,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,620,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,547,000 after acquiring an additional 56,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,687,000 after acquiring an additional 176,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,650,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,043,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,426,000 after acquiring an additional 67,075 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express, Inc. has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $20.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Heartland Express declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 20th that permits the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.