Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in Franklin FTSE France ETF (NYSEARCA:FLFR)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Franklin FTSE France ETF (NYSEARCA:FLFR) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 54.88% of Franklin FTSE France ETF worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLFR opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.33. Franklin FTSE France ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.16.

