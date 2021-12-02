JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,282 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JAGG. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,537,000. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $664,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,834,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848,703 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,997,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $831,000.

JAGG opened at $54.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.44. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.86.

