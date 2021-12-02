Millennium Management LLC Invests $2.60 Million in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 63,688 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of First Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THFF. Stadium Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 511,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,771 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Financial by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 161,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Financial by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 36,744 shares in the last quarter. 63.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of THFF opened at $43.71 on Thursday. First Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $562.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.79.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. First Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $47.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

