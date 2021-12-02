Millennium Management LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 876.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,154 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ RUBY opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

