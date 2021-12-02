Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Stock Position Decreased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) by 79.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,344 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 148,634 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 241.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after buying an additional 8,586,527 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,186,107 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,981,108 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,628 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 4,882.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,797,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 2,184,840 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.34 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.59. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.98.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.