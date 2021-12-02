Insider Selling: Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Sells $788,885.46 in Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE TGT opened at $240.39 on Thursday. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Target announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,427 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Target by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,327 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.3% during the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 16,505 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,388,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

