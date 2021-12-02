Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 37,078 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 37,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.38 per share, for a total transaction of $866,883.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,780,000.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 33,028 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $777,148.84.

On Monday, November 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 171,805 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,064,906.30.

On Friday, November 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 22,578 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $550,903.20.

On Monday, November 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 36,644 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $905,839.68.

On Thursday, November 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 250,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.16 per share, for a total transaction of $6,290,000.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,642 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $1,254,698.58.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 29,101 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.45 per share, with a total value of $798,822.45.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 11,529 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $314,741.70.

On Monday, October 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 16,679 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.68 per share, with a total value of $444,995.72.

NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $23.82 on Thursday. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter. Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cricut by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Cricut by 3,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

CRCT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

