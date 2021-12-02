Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 37,078 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 37,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.38 per share, for a total transaction of $866,883.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 29th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,780,000.00.
- On Friday, November 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 33,028 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $777,148.84.
- On Monday, November 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 171,805 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,064,906.30.
- On Friday, November 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 22,578 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $550,903.20.
- On Monday, November 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 36,644 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $905,839.68.
- On Thursday, November 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 250,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.16 per share, for a total transaction of $6,290,000.00.
- On Monday, November 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,642 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $1,254,698.58.
- On Tuesday, November 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 29,101 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.45 per share, with a total value of $798,822.45.
- On Wednesday, October 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 11,529 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $314,741.70.
- On Monday, October 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 16,679 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.68 per share, with a total value of $444,995.72.
NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $23.82 on Thursday. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cricut by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Cricut by 3,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.
CRCT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
Read More: How dollar cost averaging works
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.