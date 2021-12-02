Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Madre Armelle De Sells 5,625 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.50, for a total value of $1,020,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $913,162.50.

On Monday, September 27th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total value of $796,781.25.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $157,663.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $164.53 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The stock has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1,175.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.07 and a 200-day moving average of $131.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Datadog from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Datadog by 13.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Datadog by 106.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth $36,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 27.2% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

